The Mason County Historical Society and the Port of Ludington Maritime Museum hosted the Association for Great Lakes Maritime History’s Annual Conference and Membership Meeting on Saturday at the Mason County Research Center.
The Association for Great Lakes Maritime History is a professional association of institutions — museums, archives, libraries, dive organizations — and individuals from throughout Canada and the U.S. involved in preserving and interpreting the unique maritime history of the Great Lakes region.
People and groups came from all over the Great Lakes region to be at this conference. Representatives from Michigan State University, Bowling Green State University, as well as the Wisconsin Historical Society were among those in attendance.
“So they meet for three days, and they share about different projects that they’ve been working on, what’s happening in their areas and how they’re preserving the maritime history of their locations,” said Rebeccau Berringer, executive director of the Mason County Historical Society.
Several guest speakers gave presentations about various topics surrounding Ludington’s maritime history. Berringer and historian Valerie Van Heest started out the morning with a presentation about the process of building the historical society’s museum.
The opening reception took place at West Shore Community College’s Manierre Dawson Gallery on Thursday, where members explored “Remembering 150 Years of Maritime Legacy,” an exhibition that honors Ludington’s rich maritime heritage and was developed to coincide with Ludington’s Sesquicentennial Celebration.
Friday’s events included the association’s annual business meeting, member roundtable and associated activities. These gatherings were only open to AGLMH members.
The conference on Saturday was open to the public and included lunch.
John Polacsek came from Detroit to attend this conference. He was there with an acquaintance of his, both doing research in Bowling Green, Ohio.
“It’s really great,” Polascek said of the presentation and the overall experience of the museum. “Knowing people and how you use certain artifacts, it makes a big difference. It’s the idea that that you can actually learn something and come away with it.”
Robert Jaeck came from Racine, Wisconsin. He’s a maritime enthusiast who was visiting Ludington for the first time in 15 years.
“Last time I was here I thought, ‘this town has a great future,’” Jaeck said. “So now I’m back here, and it’s amazing what’s happened. The investment the community’s made into these facilities and the dividends they’re going to get from this is fantastic. The organization of it, I think, is done perfectly.”
Berringer was happy with how the conference turned out, adding this one of the larger conferences they’ve had since the pandemic.
“It’s been wonderful,” she said. “Post-COVID, this is the first time that it’s been closer to normal numbers.
“It’s a great way for the historical society here in Mason County to connect with people who are doing very similar things to what we do, especially in the maritime world.”