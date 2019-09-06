On Wednesday, Sept. 18, representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will host a flood risk open house for Lake Michigan shoreline communities in Mason County from 5 to 7 p.m. at Ludington City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St.

The open house will give residents the chance to review preliminary versions of a recently completed flood insurance study (FIS) report and its accompanying preliminary flood insurance rate map (FIRM).

The report and map provide information about the base flood — also known as the 1-percent annual-chance event — and on the areas of the shoreline that are subject to significant flood hazards. They also offer information that public officials will use when managing development in the floodplain.

At the open house, representatives from various local, state and federal agencies will provide the most current information about flood risk, flood insurance, floodplain development regulations, and the process used to map Mason County’s floodplains. The newly prepared maps will be on display during the open house. Once the maps become effective, they will be used as the basis for flood insurance rates and for local floodplain management ordinances adopted under the National Flood Insurance Program.

FEMA also encourages public public officials to use the effective maps as tools to assist planning processes and outreach efforts, to prepare the community to quickly respond and recover from future events.

Members of the public can review preliminary flood maps showing the Lake Michigan shoreline and talk to experts about how the maps can affect communities and property owners.