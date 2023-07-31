Mason County Saddle Club is one of the oldest equine societies in the state of Michigan. Founded in 1945, the Saddle Club has 78 years of existence under its belt.
“(It) started off as more of a social club,” explained Saddle Club President Mary Cregg, “People with common interests — horses and showing them and playing with them and whatnot — got together and enjoyed what they like to do together and shared it with their friends.”
Since its formation the Saddle Club has hosted social gatherings such as trail rides, camping, and “play days” for members and their horses.
“We provide... a place where people can gather together to find someone who might enjoy their same aspect of horses,” said long time member Joan Koehle, who joined the Saddle Club in 1961 when she was 12 years old. “It’s just a good place to meet people.”
The Saddle Club is welcoming to new members, with no requirements other than yearly membership dues. Dues are collected in three different categories: family at $30, single at $20, and youth at $15. Membership benefits include a monthly newsletter, annual banquet, a trail riding program, and more.
“I think we’re finding the same thing right now that a lot of clubs are finding,” Koehle said, “that it’s been hard to get people to join, it’s been hard to grow.”
Cregg agreed the club’s biggest struggle currently is membership and attendance at the horse shows. They both hope that more horse enthusiasts will come to find a home in the Saddle Club’s tight-knit community.
“It’s the friendships that I like the most,” Cregg expressed, “We’re all very good friends. We work hard to put on a good show that people will enjoy coming to.”
In addition to the social gatherings, the club hosts five open horse shows a year at the Mason County Fairgrounds.
“Being an open show, if you have a horse and you want to show, you can come to our shows,” said Cregg. “You don’t have to be a member.”
The last show of the season for the Saddle Club is set to take place on Sunday, Aug. 20, at 8 a.m. on the fairgrounds. Prospective new members or participants can fill out membership forms or sign up for the horse show on the club’s website, masoncountysaddleclub.com.