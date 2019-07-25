FROM THE MASON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:

At approximately, 3:13 pm, four people were swept out at the mouth of the Sable River outlet into Lake Michigan. At the time of the incident there were two Mason County Sheriff Deputies in the Ludington State Park who responded immediately. One Deputy went in with a life jacket in an attempt to rescue the individual. Three of the four persons were pulled to safety. Two were children and all are related to the missing 38-year-old man.

Search efforts are currently underway, and the public ask to avoid the Sable River outlet and State Park Lake Michigan beach area. This is the second drowning this week, the public NEEDS to take caution when swimming in Lake Michigan especially around the outlets. A drowning does not look like a “Hollywood Drowning” and can happen very quickly. Sheriff Cole has requested, through the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Command, to close of the Sable River Outlet at the Ludington State Park until water levels subside.

Responding units are Mason County Sheriff Office, Mason County Sheriff’s Dive Team, US Coast Guard, Ludington State Park DNR employees, Hamlin Fire Department, Ludington Police Department, Pere Marquette Fire Department, Mason County Emergency Management, US Forest Service, Grant Fire Department, Scottville Fire Department, Ludington Fire Department, and Custer Fire Department.

The public is reminded to be aware of dangerous currents that are possible on Lake Michigan. The torrential rain that occurred this past weekend has created dangerous river conditions. The Sable, Lincoln and Pere Marquette Rivers are full to their banks, and the high flows may create life-threatening conditions at the Lake Michigan Outlets. The high river levels may also be hiding dangerous snags or hazards under the surface of the water. Please do NOT swim in the mouth of rivers until they have receded back to normal levels.

For current beach conditions, please check the National Weather Service beach hazard statement at www.weather.gov/greatlakes/beachhazards.