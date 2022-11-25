The Mason County Sports Hall of Fame announced the Class of 2023 inductees along with highlights of their respective accomplishments Friday.

“Each year the sports hall of fame becomes more aware of the rich history of athletic talent in Mason County and choosing a class becomes extremely difficult,” stated Mason County Sports Hall of Fame President Vic Burwell. “We have so many deserving athletes that narrowing the list of names and choosing only six inductees is a challenge.”

The 2023 class of inductees are Caleb Anthony, Dan Aultman, Nannette (Gillispie) Clearing Sky-Christensen, Steve Hull, Fred Reid and Joel Trim.

“The hall of fame is proud to announce this outstanding class of athletes for the 2023 induction and are eager to honor them by celebrating and recognizing their achievements,” stated Burwell. “The class of 2023 merits enshrinement into the Hall of Fame for their stellar level of athletic accomplishment. This year we will be inducting individuals from Free Soil, Mason County Central and Ludington high schools.”

The enshrinement will be June 24, 2023. The unveiling of the class will be at noon at Historic White Pine Village with the induction banquet held at 6 p.m. at Lincoln Hills Golf Club, on the same day.

Anthony is a 2001 graduate of Ludington High School and now lives in California. Anthony received a full-ride scholarship for football at Central Michigan University. He was a first team all-state selection as a tight end. He was a state qualifier his sophomore year in wrestling. He also earned all-state in the shot put and discus, placing second at track state finals in the discus in 2000 and 2001 and fourth in the shot put in 2001. He was also a four-time conference champ in the shot and discus and a two time regional champ.

Anthony’s senior year he was selected first team all-conference in football, both as a tight end and a linebacker and received the honor of being selected as a Detroit Free Press Scholar-Athlete. Anthony was a seven-time Greco-Roman and freestyle state champion in wrestling, winning his first title at age eight. He was also a two-time All-American at Cadet National Championships in wrestling. In 1993, at age 10, he was the youngest person to run the Lakestride half-marathon. Anthony went on to attend law school and become a lawyer, practicing in the state of California.

Dan Aultman played basketball at Mason County Central and graduated in 2000. He was all-conference first team his junior and senior years, all-area Muskegon Chronicle and All-State third team from the Basketball Coaches Associationof Michigan. After graduation, Aultman went to Muskegon Community College to play basketball, where he averaged 10.6 points per game his freshman year and 17.7 points per game his sophomore year. As a Jayhawk, Aultman was first team all-conference, selected to the Western Conference all-star team, was an all-state selection and was academic all-state. He was selected NJCAA all-region, received the Muskegon Community College Academic Achievement Award and the Dr. John G Thompson Student Athlete of the Year Award.

In 2003 Aultman became a two-year starter for Calvin University and was a four-time MIAA Player of the Week, twice was selected to the first team all-MIAA and all-district selection by the National Association of Basketball Coaches. Aultman was a co-captain on the 2004-05 Calvin team that reached the NCAA Division 3 Final Four and was named 2005 Division 3 Newsletter Honorable Mention All-American. Aultman is one of only two players in Calvin men’s basketball history to score more than 1,000 points in two years. In 2004-05, Calvin was 27-7 overall, MIAA Tournament Champions, NCAA Final Four qualifiers, had a third place finish in Division 3 and was ranked second in the final Division 3 poll.

For all of Aultman’s success in college, his basketball career was just getting started. In 2005, Aultman got the call to play professionally in Europe and accepted a position on the Tromso Storm team in Norway. The following year he began an 11-year career with teams in France, playing at the Nationals 1 (N1) and Nationals 2 (N2) levels. In 2009 his team, Cognac Basketball, were Champions of France National 2. In 2011, the team took second place in the Championship of France N2. After completing his basketball professional career, Aultman moved back to the United States with his family and they now reside in Ludington where he has become active as a MHSAA basketball official and is volunteering to coach youth basketball.

Clearing Sky-Christensen is a 1984 Ludington High School graduate who was first team all-state in 1982 and 1983 and upon graduating, held every school scoring record in basketball. She scored 1,312 total career points, 479 in a single season and 38 points in a single game. Clearing Sky-Christensen was a four year varsity starter who was selected to the first team All-Seaway Conference team in 1982, 1983 and 1984 and the Muskegon Chronicle all-area team in 1982-83. She received the 1983 Class B/C All-Star Basketball Outstanding Performance Award and was all-academic all-state three years in basketball.

Clearing Sky-Christensen started at first base on the 1983 LHS state runner-up softball team and was all-state honorable mention in softball in 1984, as well as All-Seaway Conference first team and Muskegon Chronicle all-area. Clearing Sky-Christensen was also a three-year starter on the volleyball team and was selected All-Seaway Conference all three of those years.

After graduation, she went to the University of Michigan and played basketball for two years. She graduated from Michigan and then earned a doctorate in law in 1992. After law school, Clearing Sky-Christensen was named senior associate for, what was at the time, the third largest global public relations firm in the country in Washington D.C. and New York City. Clearing Sky-Christensen now resides in Washington D.C.

Steve Hull, a 1975 graduate of Ludington High School, excelled in basketball, earning all-state first team honors his senior year and was all-state honorable mention his junior year. Hull scored 890 career points in high school and was Ludington’s Senior Male Athlete of the Year in 1975. Hull’s senior season, the Ludington basketball team was 20-4. Hull also played football and ran track in high school, earning all-conference honors as a safety in his senior season. After graduation, Hull attended Grand Valley State University and played four years of basketball. The GVSU team was 30-4 in 1977 and was fourth in the nation. Hull was a fifth year graduate assistant in basketball at GVSU.

Hull also played 20 years of recreation softball, 25 years of basketball in the adult rec program and coached for 36 years at the eighth grade, freshman and junior varsity levels of youth basketball. Hull has given back to his community in many ways, serving as a county commissioner for the past eight years, as a counselor at Ludington Area Schools for 27 years and has been an orchard farmer in Mason County throughout his life, where he continues to live with his family.

Reid was the first 1,000-point club member from Free Soil, accumulating 1,052 total career points in basketball, before graduating in 1956. Reid was The Detroit Times all-state third team in 1956 and was honorable mention all-state in 1955 and averaged 25 points per game. He held the school record in free throw shooting with a 73% average, making 102 of 138 free throws. Holding school records for 10 years for 45 points in one game, Reid scored 519 points in 21 games during the 1955-56 season. Reid’s 45 points in one game was a school and Western Michigan D League individual record as he dropped in 21 buckets and three free throws in the game against Luther. Free Soil basketball had a 65-19 record in the four years Reid played high school basketball and he was named all-conference in basketball in the Western Michigan D League three times. Reid attended Northwestern College in Traverse City and played basketball.

Basketball was not the only sport Reid was garnering awards for as he medaled four-times at the track state finals, placing second in the 880 yard run in 1956 and third in the pole vault. In 1955, Reid helped his Free Soil team to a third place finish at the state finals. Reid was the first pole vaulter in Free Soil school history. He received 28 track awards during high school. At the league track meet in 1956, Reid set two new league records, he ran a 2:13.2 in the 880-yard run and jumped 11’ in the pole vault. At the same meet, Reid won the pole vault, shot put, tied for first in the high ump and won the 880-yard run. Reid also ran cross country for Free Soil. Reid now lives in Florida.

Trim, a 1997 Division 2 state champion wrestler at 160 pounds his senior year, graduated from Ludington High School with a high school wrestling career record of 177-14. His last two years of high school, Trim owned a 92-1 win-loss record, undefeated his senior year at 51-0. Trim was a four-year state qualifier in wrestling, a four-time Seaway Conference champion, four-time MHSAA district champion, three-time MHSAA regional champion, and was state runner-up at 152 pounds his junior year. Trim holds LHS records for most consecutive wins at 51 and most career pins at 126. In 1997, Trim was awarded the MHSAA Division 2 State Tournament Outstanding Wrestler. Trim went on to wrestle at Central Michigan University.

Trim lives in Brighton with his family and has been a volunteer assistant coach for Hartland wrestling for 15 years and has been a Hartland youth wrestling coach for 10 years.

The Mason County Sports Hall of Fame, located in Ludington is a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving, honoring and enshrining those who have made outstanding contributions to sports in Mason County. Nominations for consideration can be done at www.masoncountysportshalloffame.org.