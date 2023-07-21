The Mason County Sports Hall of Fame held a summer camp, called the “Grit Perseverance” camp, this week at West Shore Community College.
It was the final camp in a summer series from a State of Michigan grant that Hall of Fame board member Kathy Surd secured.
”There was an opportunity to offer some learning opportunities for kids,” Surd said. “We worked alongside WSCC to be able to put on this camp.”
The camp was for students who finished fourth through seventh grade last year. It was run by Grace Adventures and focused on building confidence in problem solving, team work, leadership, perseverance, and discipline.
Kids climbed a rock wall, played laser tag and did a wealth of other activities that promoted a growth mindset and pushed them in teamwork skills.
Surd said the response from the kids and parents was “fabulous.”
”We’ve had a lot of very positive feedback from parents — not just with the camp, but with the life lessons as well,” she said. “Everyone seemed happy with it.”