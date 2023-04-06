The Mason County Sports Hall of Fame (MCSHOF) announced tickets are available for purchase for the Saturday, June 24, induction banquet, held at Lincoln Hills Country Club of Ludington.
The banquet honors High School Athletes of the Year and the Sports Hall of Fame Inductees for 2023. The Sports Hall of Fame, Class of 2023, includes Nannette (Gillispie) Clearing Sky-Christensen, Joel Trim, Dan Aultman, Steve Hull, Fred Reid and Caleb Anthony.
The induction banquet and unveiling ceremony at Historic White Pine Village are held on the same day in June. The evening banquet includes a dinner, comments by each of the honorees and video highlighting the careers of each inductee.
Banquet tickets are $40 and may be obtained by contacting Sharon McCumber, MCSHOF Treasurer, by cell phone at 231-613-2428 or by email at sharonmccumber@yahoo.com. Please consider purchasing your tickets early for best availability.