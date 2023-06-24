A warm, breezy day led to a night of thanks and emotion as six former athletes were inducted into the Mason County Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday.
Caleb Anthony, Dan Aultman, Nannette Clearing-Sky Christensen, Steve Hull, Fred Reid, and Joel Trim were inducted as part of the Mason County Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023. Also honored Saturday night were Male Athlete of the Year Will Chye and Female Athlete of the Year Geralyn Soberalski, both from Mason County Central.
They were surrounded by friends, family, and former teammates.
The festivities started with the unveiling ceremony at Historic White Pine Village, where the inductees had their plaques unveiled at the hall’s Beyond the Game: The Value of Sports’s Exhibit.
For the second year in a row, the hall recognized the Life Lesson Award recipients which recognizes student athletes from each school that demonstrates a positive attitude and the hall’s life lessons. Haley Story, Cullen Kraus-McCarty, Miriam Manier, Nate Wing, Brynn Fortner, and Adam Keffer were honored by the hall.
The banquet dinner was held later that evening, where the inductees were able to socialize while enjoying a nice meal before they accepted their awards and received their plaques.
Anthony asked his friends, family, and teammates to stand, one by one, and spoke about the many athletic accomplishments his family had. He himself was a first-team all-state tight end his senior year for Ludington’s football program.
He went on to receive a full-ride scholarship to Central Michigan University for football. He still holds the discuss record at LHS, but his nephew, Ty, beat his shot put record.
“Not too happy about that,” Anthony said sarcastically.
He did thank every single one of those close to him for their support.
“Without their support, none of this would be possible,” he said.
Aultman was a star basketball player at Mason County Central before he moved on to Muskegon Community College, and later Calvin University, where his career really flourished. He was able to play overseas in Norway and France from 2006-18.
Aultman talked about how having children has changed his perspective on life in general.
“Since I’ve had children and seen them accomplish little things in their short lives, I’ve become emotional for some reason,” Aultman said. “I was always that guy where there was no crying, it was always pedal to the metal.”
Sure enough, Aultman became emotional during his speech. He thanked his family, particularly his wife, for all the sacrifices they made.
“Not only were her selfless acts for me, but for our family as well,” he said. “The countless sacrifices she made and allowing me to do what I love in France — putting her job on hold to be on the other side of France, being 6-7 hours apart — she did that for me throughout my career. I just can’t say anything about what you did for me.”
Clearing-Sky Christensen was not in attendance because she was on a business trip in Europe. One of her high school coaches, Todd “Scoop” Hansen, accepted the award on her behalf.
Through Hansen, Clearing-Sky Christensen thanked her coaches and teammates.
“They all gave, tirelessly, their time and were the best role models I could have ever had,” Hansen said, reading her words. “Looking back, they treated us like we were part of their families and it was clear they wanted the best for us and would do anything to help.”
Clearing-Sky Christenen was a two-time all-state basketball player and was the first 1,000-point scorer in Ludington girls basketball history.
Hull was next, and he was also a great basketball player. He scored 890 career points during his career at LHS, and went on to coach youth basketball for 36 years.
Hull thanked each one of his heroes during his speech.
Reid, a star basketball player at Free Soil High School, was also not able to be in attendance. His sister, Eli Mae McDonald, accepted the induction on his behalf.
He scored over 1,000 points in his career. He also set two records at the 1956 League Meet in track.
Lastly, Trim was a dominant wrestler during his time at LHS, finishing with a career record of 177-14, including 92-1 his last two years and 51-0 his senior year. He won a state championship in 1997.
He spoke about wresting and how many nobody really talks about it except the people who’ve been around it or participated in it.
“Nobody wants to talk about our sport, so when we get together, we don’t stop,” Trim said. “Don’t worry, there’s only about 30 of us here.”
Trim, like everyone else, thanked his friends, family and teammates who helped him along the way.
“I look around, and it’s easy to see why someone from my town could be good — it’s because of all of you,” he said. “It’s because of all the opportunities that you gave me. When somebody asks me now what I want to be, I tell them I want to be like you all. I want to be what you were for me for those people that are in my life now.”