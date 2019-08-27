SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central Schools, in coordination with the Mason County Sheriff's Office, will hold an active assailant training for MCC staff members and area school representatives on Wednesday.

The training will take place at the MCC Upper Elementary from 12:30 to 3:15 p.m. During this time the Upper Elementary will be closed to the public and people are asked to avoid the immediate area around the school.

The Upper Elementary office will be open from 8 a.m. to noon for enrollment of new students.