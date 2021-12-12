SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central's wrestling team defeated Ludington in the Spartans' first match of the Scottville Optimist Tournament Saturday, but fell to Allendale, Reeths-Puffer, Benzie Central and Shelby in their remaining match-ups, ending the day with a 1-4 record.
"We wrestled well. We saw a lot of things we need to work on. A few team things, but mostly just individual adjustments we need to make," said Mason County Central coach Kendel Trim.
Allendale took the title this year, defeating Reeths-Puffer in the finals.
Undefeated on the day were senior Andrew Quinn at heavyweight and sophomore Zane McCabe at 125 pounds.
"Both wrestlers looked really good today. Andrew had a dominant win against a ranked opponent, and Zane just had a real good control all day long," Trim said. "He was never really in any danger."
Freshman Hunter Sanford at 112 pounds and senior Jacob Maidens were 4-1 on the day and sophomore Aiden Hirschfeld at 119 and freshman Coulter Kirchner at 135 both had records of 3-2.
The Spartans wrestle at 5 p.m., Wednesday, at Hart.