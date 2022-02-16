CUSTER — The battle for a shot at a share of the Western Michigan D League boys basketball title did not disappoint on Wednesday at Mason County Eastern, as the Cardinals led most of the game, but may have run out of gas in the fourth quarter and fell to Mesick, 63-52.

The Bulldogs scored first, but Eastern’s Wyatt Crawford responded with a 3-point goal, putting the Cardinals up 3-2, on the way to a 12-9 first quarter lead. By half, Eastern was up, 31-23, and, 42-38, after three.

“The kids did great. We had a good game plan, and they followed it. They (Mesick) tend to score in waves; easy baskets, they didn’t get any of those tonight. They are also a great 3-point shooting team. We were able to keep them away in the first half, but they are undefeated for a reason. They are a really good team,” said Mason County Eastern coach Mark Forner.

With Marcus Hamilton still out with an injury, the Cardinals are playing with just six players, and James Drake was injured in the game, returning sporadically in the fourth. Without more replacements to spell the five on the floor, the latter part of the fourth quarter ended up somewhat lopsided with Mesick scoring 25 points to Eastern’s 10. It did not help that Mesick hit on five 3-point shots in the fourth alone.

“James (Drake) got hurt in the first half, so we played with five guys. That’s good for about 24 or 28 minutes, but it’s those last four minutes that we were struggling,” commented Forner. “I need to give a shoutout to Wyatt Crawford, he played probably the best game he has ever played. They were all over him. Primary ball-handler against a pressing team; big shots and made great passes. He was a man tonight.”

Mesick junior Carter Simmer led all scorers with 29 points, dropping nine 3-point shots and senior Connor Simmer added 13 points.

Mason County Eastern senior Wyatt Crawford scored 22 for Eastern and sophomore Clay Shoup added 15. Crawford had five steals, Clay Shoup had seven rebounds, James Drake hauled in five rebounds and Eli Shoup had five rebounds and two steals.

The Cardinals (12-4, 11-3 WMD) shot well against the Bulldogs (15-0, 14-0 WMD), hitting on 40.82% of their shots, including 38% from 3-point range.

With the win, Mesick now leads the relatively new series 4-2, one that began in 2018-19.

The Cardinals play Friday when they travel to Baldwin to take on the Panthers in a WMD League game.

MESICK (63)

Simerson 2 0-0 5, Co.Simmer 5 3-4 13, Wienclaw 4 1-3 9, Ca.Simmer 10 0-0 29, Sexton 3 0-1 7. Totals: 24 4-8 63.

MASON COUNTY EASTERN (52)

C.Shoup 4 5-7 15, Wing 4 0-0 8, Drake 0 1-4 1, E.Shoup 3 0-0 6, Crawford 8 0-0 22. Totals: 19 6-11 52.

Mesick; 9;14;15;25;—;63

MC Eastern; 12;19;11;10;—;52

3-point goals—Mesick (11): Ca.Simmer 9, Sexton, Simerson. Mason County Eastern (8): Crawford 6, C.Shoup 2. Total fouls—Mesick 12, Mason County Eastern 13. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none. JV score—Mesick 48, Mason County Eastern 17. JV MCE Scoring—Hasenbank 2, Tyndall 15.