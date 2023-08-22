It was a very successful season for the Mason County Eastern cross country team last year. It won the WMD Conference Meet for the third year in a row, qualified for the state meet as a team, and had three all-state runners in Nathan Wing for the boys and Lauren Niedzielski and Lucy Shoup for the girls.
This season, they’re hoping to replicate that success.
“I hope that we can still hold on to both of our league championships,” MCE coach Ben Knizacky said. “I feel we should be able to, barring any injuries.”
MCE loses just one senior on the entire team from last year, but it’s a big one. Wing graduated, and he was a three-time All-State runner for the Cardinals.
“Nate was a big loss,” Knizacky said. “He was very solid for us all last year.”
Though Wing is a big loss, the Cardinals return pretty much everyone else from last year’s team, including Niedzielski and Shoup on the girls team.
Eastern’s boys roster:
Seniors: Peter Hybza, Dakota Matzen, Luke Niedzielski, Clay Shoup, Alex Tyndall.
Juniors: Ron Hasenbank, Clayton Logson, Henry Malburg, Greyson Noeflinger
Sophomore: Daniel Bothwell
Freshmen: Trent Hawke, Cy Kozmowski, Afton Shoup, Milo Shoup, Riley Sturgeon, Devin Swihart
Eighth graders: Kaiden Lague, Lance Niedzielski
Eastern’s girls roster:
Seniors: Kennady Tyler, Olivia Wing
Juniors: Payton Haynes, Isabelle Gulembo, Lucy Shoup
Sophomores: Lena Hopkins, Lauren Niedzielski
Freshmen: Bryanna Hasenbank, Brailyn Johnson, Addison Malburg, Ava Outman
Eighth graders: Aubrey Myers
The boys return Alex Tyndall, Peter Hybza, Clay Shoup, and Henry Malburg, among others, though Tyndall is dealing with a toe injury and won’t be until September. Newcomers to the fold are juniors Greyson Noeflinger and Clayton Logson, as well as sophomore Daniel Bothwell.
Knizacky said he has particulary high hopes for Noeflinger.
“I’m hoping for some good things out of Greyson,” he said. “He’s looking good so far.”
The girls also return all but one runner. But in addition to the two all-staters, they also have Lena Hopkins, Olivia Wing, and Elizabeth Logan all back.
Both the boys and the girls will have a lot of freshmen this year. The team has freshmen total.
One thing that will be different from previous years is that eighth graders can now run on the varsity team. Aubrey Meyers will come up and run for the girls, and Lance Niedzielski and Kaiden Lague with come up for the boys.
“They’re gonna run the first two meets on Wednesday and Saturday, just to get a little extra time in,” Knizacky said.
Knizacky said he expects the conference to be a bit tougher this year, citing Pentwater and Mesick as challengers to their conference crown.
“There’s a little bit more competition in the league this year,” he said. “So even though we won the last three years on both sides, I think it’ll be a little tougher this year. So we will see how the league plays out.”
Knizacky has a bit higher expectations for the boys than he does for the girls, but he didn’t rule out big things for the girls this season.
“Alex, Peter, and Luke could bump into that all-state category this year,” he said. “That’s kind of the goal at the end of the year. All three of those boys are capable of it. We’ll see what happens.
“On the girls side, if things come together, they should be able to be competitive at regionals. They’ve been within 10 points the last two years so one kid just needs to a run a little bit stronger. Ten points can disappear fast.”
The Cardinals’ first meet will be Wednesday at the Baker Woods Inivitational in Hesperia.