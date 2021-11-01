BALDWIN — After a challenging week that included Mason County Eastern moving to virtual learning as a result of a spike in positive COVID-19 cases and exposures, the Cardinals volleyball team played their MHSAA Division 4 district quarterfinal against the Brethren Bobcats in Baldwin.

The Cardinals lost, 16-25, 20-25, 20-25.

The loss forced Eastern to end its season. Brethren moved on to the district semifinal at 7 p.m., Wednesday, when it plays Baldwin.

Eastern Superintendent Paul Shoup and middle school coach Claire Dickenson took on the coaching responsibilities as coach varisty coach Hilary Wright was unable to attend the match.

“They played well, especially since their coach isn’t here tonight. We are doing what we can, but it is different. She (the coach) couldn’t be here. That makes a big difference. They have not been able to be together for practice. Overall they played well. It’s been a good season,” Shoup said.

“They could have played better, but they are coming off a challenging week and they haven’t had time together recently. They rallied as best they could. I think they were disappointed by how it turned out, but they’ve had a good season,” Dickensen said.

MCE got behind early in the first game, 11-3, after several aces by Halle Richardson, who had a powerful jump serve. But Eastern responded with some strong serving of its own as Alishia Gill had four unanswered points and brought the score closer together.

The final two games were much closer in score. MCE went ahead for the first time in game three, 13-12, were tied, 14-14 and 15-15, before Brethren went ahead, 18-16, and kept increasing the gap with a couple aces that pushed the score to 18-23 before MCE succumbed.

Game three also had several long rallies and was highlighted by the defensive play of Ashley Willoughby and Lilly Basden.