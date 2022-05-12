BENZONIA — Three area high school track teams competed in the Bruce Garland Relays held at Benzie Central High School on Wednesday and several athletes set personal records or took top 10 places in the 12-team meet.

Mason County Eastern’s Olivia Wing won the 100-meter hurdles in 17.43 and placed second in the 300 hurdles in 51.64.

Ludington’s RyAnn Rohrer won the shot put with a throw of 39 feet, 6.75 inches and the discus with a toss of 122-10.

Mason County Central’s Andrew Quinn took first in the discus with a throw of 169-7 and threw the greatest distance in the shot put with a toss of 53-4.25.

MCC’s Jeremiah Patterson was second in the 300 hurdles with a personal record of 41.62 and was third in the 110 hurdles with another personal record of 16.37.

Other top finishers for the Cardinals were Lucy Shoup, second in the 800 with a time of 2:39.10 and ninth in the 499 with a personal record of 1:08.84. Payton Haynes was fifth in the 300 hurdles and sixth in the 100 hurdles, running personal bests in both with a 56.08 in the 300 and 19.06 in the 100 hurdles. Corinna Hernandez was second in the shot put, hurling the shot 36-5.25 and the discus, 119-7 for third place. Hillary Howe took eighth in the long jump with a jump of 14-1 1/2 and Janessa Alvesteffer threw the shot 27-8 1/4 for ninth place. Alexus Brummett had a personal best in the 300 hurdles with a 1:00.27.

Eastern’s Eli Shoup was fourth in the 3,200, running a 10:46.10 and seventh in the 300 hurdles with a time of 4.47. Nathan Wing was fifth in the 800 with a personal record 2:08.10 and 10th in the 3200 with a time of 11:38.70. Dakota Matzen was 10th in the 200, running a 25.23 and Alex Tyndall ran a personal best of 5:00.02 in the 1600, good for fourth.

For Ludington, Caleb Smith was second in the high jump with a 6-2 jump and third in the 300 hurdles with a personal record of 41.78. Jose Flores was fifth in a personal record time of 5:00.12.

Briseis Mendez was seventh in the 100 and eighth in the 200, running a 13.69, a personal record, in the 100 and another PR in the 200, 29.06. Mackenzie Keillor was ninth in the 800 meters, running a 2:50.90, a personal best.

For the Spartans, Jayden Baker was fourth in the 400 meters, with a time of 1:06.83. Quentin Lange was third in the high jump with a jump of 5-10, followed by Jeremiah Patterson in fourth with the same height. Gavin Shirey ran an 11:11.20 in the 3200 to take eighth place.

Reaghan Brooks from MCC, was tied for seventh in the pole vault with MCE’s Hillary Howe and Payton Haynes, all jumping 7-0. Brooks was also eighth in the discus with a toss of 89-9, a PR.

In the boys relays, Ludington won the 400 relay and the 800 relay. The team of Jonah Peterson, Aiden Gilchrist, Nathan Gilchrist and Chase Hackert ran a 45.16 in the 400 and Peterson, A.Gilchrist, N.Gilchrist and Jacopo Cracco ran a 1:36.83 in the 800 relay.

MCE’s team of Wing, Matzen, Eli Shoup and Trevor Stimes ran a 3:44.65 for fourth in the 1600 relay and a 9:44.80 in the 3200 relay, good for eighth place, was run by the team of Eli Shoup, Tyndall, Henry Malburg and Wing.

In the girls relays, MCC and MCE tied for fourth with a time of 4:49.33. Eastern’s team was Shoup, Haynes, Miriam Manier and Wing. Central’s team was Nyvaeh Wendt, Vyktoria Dunblazier, Brooks and Peyton Welch. Central also had a sixth place finish in the 800 relay with a time of 2:03.36 and a team of Baker, Ava Brooks, Dunblazier and AshlynRose Kelley.