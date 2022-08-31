WHITEHALL — Ludington junior Emma McKinley captured the individual medalist honors on Wednesday with a 78 and helped her team to a third place finish at the Whitehall Invitational at White Lake.
The Orioles were third out of 11 teams with a score of 390, behind Sparta with a 375 and Montague with a 381.
Sophia Sarto shot a 97, good for ninth, Sam Hanson shot 106, Reya Dila 109, Abby Faye 125 and Vanessa Madl 129.
Ludington is right back on the course at 3:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 1, when they travel to White Lake again, this time for the second West Michigan Conference jamboree.
TEAM SCORES: Sparta 375, Montague 381, Ludington 390, Whitehall 411, Fremont 430, Fruitport 436, North Muskegon 451, Allendale 462, Oakridge 469, Holton 478, Western Michigan Christian 426.