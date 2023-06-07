A group of employees from the Ludington Meijer on U.S. 10 came together with the Sable Points Lighthouse Keepers Association (SPLKA) to clean up the beach at Big Sable Point on Wednesday.
Several Meijer employees came out to help clean up and pick up trash along the trail to the lighthouse, as well as the beach.
SPLKA Executive Director Jack Greve said they found out that Meijer had a donation request form and somebody made a request to help out SPLKA during the 2023 season.
“We decided that a beach clean-up was the best opportunity for volunteers to come in and help out the day of with minimal training involved,” Greve said.
Megan Dennis, one of the Meijer employees who helped out, said Meijer wanted to do more “hands-on” work in the community.
“It’s important because we all live here and want to preserve the beaches,” Dennis said.
Dennis and the rest of the employees said they all enjoyed the experience because they got to be outdoors.
“It’s really interesting to know that all the employees here at the lighthouse are volunteers,” she said. “We, as a store with 250 employees, can actually come and do some hands-on work with them.”
Greve said he hopes this becomes an annual event.
“I hope to expand out with corporate volunteering,” Greve said. “That’s a great opportunity for large corporations to give back to the community area.”