PENTWATER — After mounting a six-game win streak since the beginning of February, Pentwater ran into a veteran Mesick squad and dropped a Western Michigan D League game at home on Friday, 75-54.

The first quarter was a battle as Mesick took the lead, 28-20, hitting on six 3-point shots in the quarter while Pentwater hit for two.

The Bulldogs hit another four 3-pointers in the second quarter and held a 46-30 lead over the Falcons.

“Mesick, with their strong shooting, had an extremely hot night from the floor…,” said Pentwater coach Ashley Lubera. “(We) did what (we) could to defend and contain the Bulldogs, but the seasoned starting line-up executed.”

By game end, Mesick (14-5, 13-3 WMD) had scored 13 three-point goals, for 39 of the total 75 the Bulldogs scored on Friday.

The game was the final home game of the season for Pentwater (9-11, 9-7 WMD) and seniors James Davis and Eli Powers.

Leading all scorers was Mesick’s Ashtyn Simerson with 20, followed by teammate Joe O’Neill with 19 and Carter Simmer with 15. Penwater was led by Mikey Carlson with 14 points and Will Werkema-Grondsma with 12.

Carlson had 10 rebounds for the Falcons, Werkema Grondsma had 7 and Arouts had 5. Arnouts had 3 assists and Werkema Grondsma had 2.

“Overall, the game was intense, with great hustle from both teams,” Lubera commented. “Mesick won 75-54 and the Falcons team never gave up.”

Pentwater will play a make-up game with Mason County Eastern on Tuesday in Custer.

MESICK (75)

Hall 1 0-0 2, Simerson 9 0-0 20, O’Neill 5 4-4 19, Simmer 5 0-0 15, Ham 1 2-3 4, Humphreys 3 0-0 7, Hall 4 0-0 8. Totals: 28 6-7 75.

PENTWATER (54)

Arnouts 1 0-0 3, Werkema Grondsma 5 1-3 12, Carlson 7 0-0 14, Johnson 4 0-0 9, Brown 3 0-0 6, Macher 1 0-0 3, Powers 0 4-5 4, Roberts 1 0-0 3. Totals: 22 5-8 54.

Mesick 28 18 19 10 — 75

Pentwater 20 10 9 15 — 54

3-point goals—Mesick (13): Simerson 2, O’Neill 5, Simmer 5, Humphreys. Pentwater (5): Arnouts, Werkema Grondsma, Johnson, Macher, Roberts. Total fouls—Mesick 10, Pentwater 6. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—Pentwater: Werkema-Grondsma.