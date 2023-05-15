CUSTER — Mason County Eastern hosted Mesick in a West Michigan D League baseball doubleheader Monday in Custer but came up short in both games, 16-7 and 16-1.
Mesick was in second place in the league coming in to the game on Monday and left no doubt they are a solid team.
“They hit the ball and we made errors,” said Cardinal coach Ward Stever. “In game one, we gave up eight or nine extra outs.”
Keegan Nelson started on the mound in game one and took the loss, pitching 3 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs on eight hits, a walk and struck out eight. Zach Howe relieved and pitched 2 1/3 innings, giving up two hits, four earned runs, five walks, hit three batters and struck out four.
Howe and Aaron Drake were each 2-for-3 at the plate, scored a run and had an RBI. Clayton Logsdon was 1-for-2, scored two runs and hit a triple. Ron Hasenbank scored twice.
In the nightcap, Mesick went at the Cardinals hard, outscoring MCE 16-1 in a mercy-shortened three innings.
Shoup had the only hit for the Cardinals and scored a run.
“We hit it right at people, but we did hit the ball,” said Stever.
Drake pitched the first two innings, allowing seven hits and 13 runs. Six of the runs were earned and Drake struck out five while walking six. Shoup pitched the last inning, giving up two hits, four runs, two earned runs, and walked one.
The Cardinals are back on the diamond on Thursday when they host Marion in Custer.