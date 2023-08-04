The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced a number of rule changes on Friday ahead of the beginning of the fall sports season next week.
The most noteworthy changes came in football and boys soccer. In football, offensive penalties will now be marked from the previous line of scrimmage. Previously, they were spot fouls.
According to the MHSAA, this change was made to eliminate excessive penalties on the offense when an infraction took place well behind the line of scrimmage.
On the pitch, officials now may stop the clock to check on an injured player without that player being required to leave the match. Players would use to have to sub out when an official stopped play for an injury.
Additionally, fouls in soccer have been redefined into three categories —careless, a foul without a card; reckless, a foul with a yellow card; and excessive force, a foul with a red card.
Football and boys soccer have also had their state finals date changed. For football, the state finals will he held a day later than usual to accommodate the Michigan State/Penn State football game at Ford Field on Friday, Nov. 24. The state finals will begin on Saturday., Nov. 25 and conclude on Sunday, Nov. 26
For boys soccer, instead of playing at multiple sites as in the past, all four state finals matches will be played on the same day at the same site, Nov. 4 at Grand Ledge High School beginning with Division 4 and ending with Division 1.