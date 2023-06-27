Nicholas Lee-Scott Michels, 29, of Fountain was sentenced to probation on charges of possession of methamphetamine/ecstasy and probation violation, to which he has pleaded guilty.
Michels was found in possession of methamphetamine/ecstasy on Oct. 17, 2022, and he appeared in the 51st Circuit Court on Tuesday for his sentencing hearing. Michels was represented by defense attorney Tracie Dinehart, who expressed her confidence in Michels’s character improvement.
On the drug possession charge, Judge Susan Sniegowski sentenced Michels to two years of probation, jail time of 144 days with credit for 144 days served, a requirement to participate in an adult education program to earn his GED, and payment of various fines and costs. He was also sentenced to an additional six months probation and six months in jail with credit for 147 days served.