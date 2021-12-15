CUSTER — Mason County Eastern faced Western Michigan D League foe Brethren on Wednesday and did not have an answer in the paint for the one-two sophomore punch of Madelyn Biller and Elliana Sexton, in falling, 35-24.

Mason County Eastern (3-2, 3-1 WMD) was within reach throughout the game, but just could not get the ball to fall when they needed a run.

Corinna Hernandez scored all of the Cardinals fourth quarter points by hitting two 3-point shots early in the quarter and adding a 2-point bucket late. But the points were not enough.

“I thought they played way competitive. We missed a lot of interior buckets. It was a physical game. We missed a lot of lay-ups, plain and simple. I told the girls, you make a few of those and that game could have flipped the other way; a reverse of what the score was,” said Eastern coach Jake Smith.

Brethren (3-1, 3-1 WMD) came out of the gate aggressive defensively, and it took the Cardinals a bit to match that pace. Eastern had open shots in the first quarter, some inside, but the ball was not falling for them and the end result was an 8-2 Brethren lead after one. For the game, Eastern shot only 17% from 2-point range.

Eastern outscored Brethren in both the second and fourth quarters, by two in the second, and three in the fourth, but Brethren’s decisive third quarter play was the difference in the game. Brethren scored 13 to Eastern’s three in that quarter.

Adding to the offensive output by Brethren in the third quarter was their full court pressure to start the second half. Brethren scored nine points before MCE’s Hernandez drove to the basket and scored with 2:23 remaining on the quarter clock. Hernandez was Eastern leading scorer with 11 points and she led in rebounding with nine. Lucy Shoup, Hilary Howe and Claudia Fuster Garcia each had four steals in the game.

“We didn’t make the shots when we needed to. I’m guessing we were probably out-rebounded. We didn’t have good positioning, and we got out-jumped,” said Smith. “Yes we lost, but we were right there. We were probably out-played about two minutes of the game. we just didn’t execute.”

Mason County Eastern returns to the basketball floor at 6 p.m., Friday, at Mesick.

BRETHREN (35)

Gutowski 1 0-0 2, Richardson 3 1-1 7, Kissling 0 0-2 0, Amstutz 1 0-0 2, Biller 3 1-2 7, Seton 7 0-0 15, Estes 1 0-2 2. Totals: 16 2-7 35.

MASON COUNTY EASTERN (24)

Codman 2 1-2 6, Howe 1 1-3 3, Shoup 0 0-2 0, Fuster 1 0-0 2, Alvesteffer 1 0-0 2, Hernandez 4 1-3 11. Totals: 9 3-10 24.

Brethren;8;9;13;5—;35

Mason County Eastern;2;11;3;8—;24

3-point goals—Brethren (1): Sexton. Mason County Eastern (3): Codman, Hernandez (2). Total fouls—Brethren 14, Mason County Eastern 8. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none. JV Score—Brethren 28, Mason County Eastern 15. MCE JV Scoring—Tyler 4, Crawford 4, Gili 3, Foglie 2, Robinson 1, Johnson 1.