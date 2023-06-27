A motion hearing for Hope Lynn Snyder of Kincheloe took place in the 51st Circuit Court on Tuesday.
Snyder, 42, is facing charges of homicide open murder statutory short form, homicide murder in the first degree, first degree arson, two counts of killing/torturing animals in the second degree, and a habitual offender supplemental warrant. These charges are from a fatal fire that took place on Nov. 22, 2021 in Sheridan Township.
Mason County Prosecutor Lauren Kreinbrink asked the court for a stay in proceedings during the motion hearing, due to a pending appeal application, which was filed last Tuesday, and a pending petition for a special prosecutor, filed on June 1, 2023.
“We would like to see this case continue to move forward. However, we also understand the position that the prosecuting attorney’s office may be in,” said Snyder’s attorney, Tracie Dinehart. “At this particular point in time I would leave it to the court’s discretion.”
The motion to stay was denied by Judge Susan Sniegowski, who agreed with Dinehart that the case needs to continue moving forward. A pre trial conference was scheduled for July 18.