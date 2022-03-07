CUSTER — Mason County Eastern’s boys basketball team jumped out to a 21-5 lead in the first quarter of its MHSAA Division 4 district quarterfinal against Big Rapids Crossroads and rode that start to a 68-17 victory in Custer on Monday.

Eastern’s Eli Shoup hit for 12 of his 20 points in the first quarter. Clay Shoup added five of his 20 points in the quarter as well.

The Cardinals continued finding the open man in the second quarter and selected open perimeter shots as they closed the deal on four 3-pointers in the quarter. Wyatt Crawford sunk three 3-pointers and had 11 points of MCE’s 25 in the quarter.

With just 40 seconds gone in the second half, Crawford hit on another 3-pointer and the lead was at 42 points. That got the running clock going. Eastern scored 15 points in the frame and the lead was 61-11 at the end of the quarter.

With the running clock, the fourth quarter moved quickly and 13 combined points were scored. Eastern was lead by James Drake, with four points in the fourth.

The lopsided win takes Eastern to the next step — a district semifinal.

“We are at full-speed… just in time for the playoffs. Credit to their coach (Rusty Fullerton), they have had a tough year. They didn’t loose a kid. They played hard. I have a tremendous amount of respect for them,” said Mason County Eastern coach Mark Forner.

“We are looking forward to Wednesday. We played well,” Forner said.

Eastern plays Baldwin, who defeated Walkerville, in a district quarterfinal in Walkerville. The Cardinals and Panthers will square off at 7 p.m., Wednesday, at McBain Northern Michigan Christian.

“We split (during the season), so this will be the rubber-game,” Forner said. “Our goal was to get to the finals Friday night. Northern Michigan Christian, obviously, is No. 1, so what a privilege it would be to play those guys.”

Clay Shoup and Eli Shoup had game-high point totals of 20 and Crawford added 18, as well as 10 assists, eight rebounds and seven steals. Eli Shoup led Eastern by pulling down a dozen rebounds and Nate Wing had five rebounds. James Drake had three rebounds, two assists and two steals.

The Cardinals, overall, shot 50% (26-52) from the field and 59.38% from 2-point range. As a team they had 20 defensive rebounds and 11 offensive rebounds for a total of 31.

With the win on Monday, the Cardinals (16-5) close the gap in the overall series, 17-18, a series that began in 2000-2001 with Big Rapids Crossroads (0-20). The post-season overall record started in 2003-04, has Eastern in the lead, 3-2.

The winner of Wednesday’s semifinal between Baldwin and Eastern will play the winner of the other semifinal game on Friday. The second semifinal is between Pentwater and No. 2-ranked Northern Michigan Christian.

BIG RAPIDS CROSSROADS (17)

Beach 1 1-2 3, Guernsay 0 1-2 1, Singh 2 3-4 9, Horning 1 0-0 2, Griswold 1 0-0 2. Totals: 5 5-8 17.

MASON COUNTY EASTERN (68)

C.Shoup 6 5-5 20, Drake 2 2-4 6, Howe 1 0-0 2, E.Shoup 10 0-2 20, Crawford 6, 2-2 18, Hamilton 1 0-0 2. Totals: 26 9-13 68.

Big Rapids Crossroads; 5;2;4;6—;17

Mason County Eastern; 21;25;14;7—68

3-point goals—Big Rapids Crossroads (2): Singh (2). Mason County Eastern (7): C.Shoup (3), Crawford (4). Total fouls—Big Rapids Crossroads 9, Mason County Eastern 6. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.