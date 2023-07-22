VICTORY TWP. — West Shore Community College’s annual Muddy Fox Trot race was held on Saturday at WSCC’s cross country course.
This 5K mud run and obstacle course raised money for the WSCC foundation student scholarship fund. The 3.1-mile course included crawling through muddy trenches, climbing over wooden walls and bales of hay, and more.
Racers of all ages showed up to take on the course throughout the morning. Groups took off from the starting point periodically to keep runners spaced out and ensure that no part of the course was empty for very long.
“I like all the people that come in, they’re all enthusiastic about running the course,” said volunteer Mike Lyons, who was stationed at the hay bale obstacle.
Runners had to climb up one side of the hay bales and down the other side to continue with the course. Anyone who couldn’t manage it simply went around.
“The little kids... they climb it like it’s nothing,” said Lyons, happy to be volunteering for his third year at the Muddy Fox Trot.
A common favorite among the runners was the mud pit at the very end of the course. A patch of dirt with ropes tied across it and close to the ground was consistently sprayed with a water hose by a volunteer to keep it as muddy as possible for participants to crawl through.
“I love playing in the mud,” said runner Mia Malburg, “I do my best to get as muddy as I can.”
Malburg is a former cross country and track runner for Mason County Eastern High School and appreciates the Muddy Fox Trot for being an opportunity to get out and run again with family and friends.
“I love that every year they change it up slightly,” said Malburg, “Like this year in the woods they had ‘alligator ally,’ so they had little [fake] alligators out there.”
A noncompetitive race, the Muddy Fox Trot had no winners or losers, it served only as a way for community members to have fun and support WSCC’s student scholarship fund.
“You get to do it with your friends, and it’s not that stressful,” said Allie Brandt, who had just completed her third time participating. “It’s not like a normal race.”