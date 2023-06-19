New Mason County Central athletic director Brian Beebe didn’t get his start in education until a bit later in life, but it has still led him down the right path.
Beebe was 21 years old working part-time at the Muskegon Chronicle as a sports reporter, running the Muskegon AAU girls basketball club, and working at Pepsi. After five years of that, he decided it was time to go back to school, becoming an English major at Muskegon Community College.
“That was probably the hardest thing I’ve had to do,” Beebe said. “But I’m glad I did it, because it’s led me to what I’ve done the past three or four years professionally.”
Beebe came to Mason County Central from Whitehall, where he was the athletic director for two years. He had previously been the AD at Clare.
He said the Scottville area reminded him of his hometown of Ravenna, which was one of the things that attracted him to the position.
“Hard-working kids, a rural feel, just that mix of kids in a smaller environment where you just get the sense that hard work and success are valued,” Beebe said.
Beebe thinks that his prior experience as an AD will help him a lot at this new position.
“With my experience, especially within the league, I’m going to be able to emulate and do a lot of those things that people here and some of our league partners expect,” he said.
Beebe will also be the new girls’ basketball coach at Central. He said he’s excited to start somewhere new that already has high expectations.
“There’s a lot of talent coming back, there’s a lot of returning production coming back,” he said. “As a coach, that’s all you can hope for when you walk into a new situation — expectations.”
Beebe is replacing Tim Genson, who was the AD at Central for over 30 years. He said he’s not going to try to be Genson, or try to fill his shoes.
“I don’t think you can,” Beebe said. “The best educators are who they are. You can’t be somebody else in a classroom, in the office, or on the sidelines. You have to be your true, authentic self.
“We’re going to keep the same traditions and the same pieces in place,” he said. “And it’s my goal to support our kinds, parents and teachers to the best of my ability like Tim did in his unique way.”