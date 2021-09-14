NEWAYGO — Pentwater faced Newaygo on Tuesday and quickly discovered Newaygo was ready to play, jumping out to a 1-0 lead 15 minutes in to the first half.
The Falcons quickly answered with a goal by Gavi Olivarez, but Newaygo netted a second goal before the end of the half, leading Pentwater, 2-1.
Pentwater responded with a goal by Jonny Arnouts, assisted by Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr, but Newaygo scored a third goal that gave the Lions the victory, 3-2.
Pentwater coach Stephen Rossiter credited Michael Sproul with playing great defense and offered praise to Will Werkema-Grondsma for his outstanding game at forward/midfield.
Pentwater soccer hosts play at 4:30 p.m., today, against the Whitehall's junior varsity team.