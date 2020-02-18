Mason County’s historical documents, artifacts and important historical information will have a new home at Mason County Historical Society’s Research Center in downtown Ludington.
Members of the society and others interested in the building at 130 W. Ludington Avenue, gathered Saturday to celebrate the acquisition of the building and unveil plans for future phases of development. The event included tours of the new building, which will hold Mason County’s history in temperature controlled and in some cases fireproof storage areas.
