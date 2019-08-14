An agreement between Mason County and West Shore Community College to provide a deputy during the school year was defeated Tuesday at the Mason County Board of Commissioners’ meeting at the Mason County Courthouse.
The resolution to approve the agreement was voted down on a 5-2 vote with Gary Castonia and Dr. Lew Squires voting for the agreement.
A variety of concerns, and positives, were voiced after a motion was made to consider a contract that would have provided a uniformed deputy on the Victory Township college campus from Sept. 1 through April 30, and the deputy would be an additional deputy to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office in the remaining months.
The college would have paid for a 40-hour work week during the months the deputy was slated to be on campus, and the county would have paid for the deputy in the intervening months.
