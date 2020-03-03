The Michigan Court of Appeals ruled for the City of Ludington last week in a tax tribunal appeal where a disabled veteran who was in prison attempted to claim a property tax exemption.
Silas McAdoo argued the Michigan Tax Tribunal made a mistake when it ruled that a property he co-owns with his wife, Barbara, did not qualify for the tax exemption.
McAdoo was serving in prison starting in 1995. Silas and Barbara McAdoo were married on May 15, 2015, while Silas was still in prison serving on two counts of assault with intent to commit murder and a count of second-degree murder. After the couple married, Barbara made Silas co-owner of their home in Ludington on July 22, 2016, according to the appeals court opinion.
In 2016, McAdoo claimed a disabled veteran’s property tax exemption on the home, but the Ludington Board of Review denied the exemption stating McAdoo was ineligible because he did not reside in the home itself.
