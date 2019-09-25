The apples were still being cored, sliced, diced and spliced as volunteers continued to prepare for Applefest at St. Simon Tuesday morning at Ludington Area Catholic school.
Dozens of volunteers help in preparation for the event. Much of the baking for the apple dumplings was underway Monday and into this week. Soon, the remainder of the baked goods — squares, pies and crisps — will soon be in the oven.
It’s all in preparation for the event on Saturday, Oct. 5 at St. Simon Church and Ludington Area Catholic School.
“We’re just starting the preparation and the major baking right now. Right now, we’re making 1,600 dumplings,” Barb Furstenberg, who chaired the Applefest at one point and is a 15-year veteran of the event, said. “We’ll probably make 500 of the apple squares. Then we make an apple crisp which is served with the dining room crew.”
This year, there will be a craft show as a part of the Applefest. Furstenberg said it was a first for the event, and about a dozen crafters will be there to participate.
