RIVERTON TWP. — With the leaves changing to fiery oranges, and temperatures in the mid-70s, it was a perfect day for apple and fruit picking at Christofferson Farms at 3441 S. Morton Road.
Carol and Red Christofferson have owned the farm for 52 years, after moving here from Banff, near Calgary, Canada.
“The farm came up for sale, and we bought it,” Carol said.
Christofferson’s have 120 acres, and 40 acres is used for fruit. Christofferson’s also has two wind turbines from Lake Winds Energy Park on their property.
The farm offers a variety of fruits including apricots, apriums, sweet and tart cherries, pears, apple, nectarines, donut peaches, saskatoon berries, raspberries and black berries.
