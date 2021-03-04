Mr. and Mrs. Shawn (Holly) Virgo announce the birth of a daughter, Addison Rose. She was born Feb. 22 at Spectrum Health Grand Rapids. Maternal grandparents are Cheryl Higginson of Ludington and John Higginson of Lansing. Paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Castonia and Tylor Virgo, all of Ludington.

