Jennifer and Alan Stepka of Scottville announce the birth of a son, Alan Garrett Stepka, born May 2, 2022, at Spectrum Health Gerber Hospital in Fremont. Siblings are Harper and Charlotte. Maternal grandparents are Tim Joanne Segelstrom of Fountain and paternal grandparents are Todd and Pam Gilbert of Riverton Township.
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.