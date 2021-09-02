Jordan and Alisha Shilander of Custer announce the birth of a daughter, Amelia Josephine-Michelle Shilander, born Aug. 26, 2021, in Grand Rapids. Maternal grandparents are Deborah (Bruce) Baker of Scottville and Oscar (Araceli) Esquivel of Houston, Texas. Paternal grandparents are David and Laurie Shilander of Custer. Great-grandmother is Sharon Myers of Ludington.
