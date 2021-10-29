Mandi Best and Anthony Rodriguez of Fountain announce the birth of a son, Anthony Octavio Rodriguez II, born Oct. 28, 2021, at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
LASD selects three candidates for superintendent interviews
-
SS Badger to head to drydock next month for inspection, new paint job
-
Chamber to move from airport to downtown Ludington; Smith & Eddy to consolidate offices in Scottville
-
MCE goes to remote learning after COVID spike
-
Spectrum Health mobile clinic offers monoclonal antibody therapy for COVID-19
Trending Recipes
Poll
What kind of licorice do you like best?
You voted: