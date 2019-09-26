Today

Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. Thunder possible. High 66F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tonight

A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.

Tomorrow

Sunshine along with some cloudy intervals. High 63F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.