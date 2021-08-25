Nicholas and Kirsten Albrecht of Newman Lake, Washington, announce the birth of a daughter, Bailey Rae Albrecht, born Aug. 9, 2021, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, Washington. Bailey weighted 7 pounds, 4 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long. Grandparents are Clifford and Russelle Albrecht of Scottville and Dave and Carlene Sather of Spokane, Washington.
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.