Meghan and Michael Palma of Charlotte announce the birth of their son, Bodhi Michael Palma, born March 15, 2023, at McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital. Bodhi joins big sister Kaylee in the family.
Latest e-Edition
Ludington Daily News
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Mobile App
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
74-year-old Walhalla man killed in fatal crash Wednesday
-
Holden's Home Emporium owners to retire, close store March 31
-
Mason County driver killed in fatal crash Wednesday
-
A new chapter after three and a half decades; for Genson and Mason County Central
-
Pair retire from sheriff's office, deputy promoted
Trending Recipes
Poll
How much do you plan to watch the NCAA tournament this year?
You voted: