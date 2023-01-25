Tierney and Nathan Johnson of Scottville announce the birth of a son, Brayden Chase Johnson, born Jan. 24, 2023, at Corewell Health Ludington Hospital.
Latest e-Edition
Ludington Daily News
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Mobile App
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Grand Rapids man in critical condition after Tuesday morning crash
-
One of four recalls moving forward; Appeal planned
-
Grand Rapids man dies as a result of injuries sustained during Tuesday crash
-
Scottville calls off 10 & 31 Celebration to focus on Fall Festival
-
U.S. 31 bypass reopens following Tuesday morning crash
Trending Recipes
Poll
How often are you on social media?
You voted: