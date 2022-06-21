Anastasia Morgan and Colt Sayger of Ludington announced the birth of a son, Caelum Marcus Sayger, born June 20, 2022, at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
State's secret talks with tribes could reshape Great Lakes fishing
-
Pilot with Ludington roots heralded for 'Top Gun: Maverick' flight training
-
Work starts Thursday on 22 miles of roadway in area townships
-
SPLKA director Manting charged with four felonies
-
Dead fish are good news: Washed-up alewives could mean more salmon to come
Trending Recipes
Poll
Do you plan to light your own fireworks during the Fourth of July weekend (yes, sprinklers count)?
You voted: