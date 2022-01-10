Travis and Elizabeth Boerema of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, announce the birth of a daughter, Clare Maude Boerema, born on Dec. 24, 2021. Grandparents are Randy and Gerrie Boerema of Scottville and Marty and Laura Visser of Grand Rapids. Clare was welcomed home by her big brother Harlan Lee.
