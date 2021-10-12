Elise and John Chalko of Fountain announce the birth of a son, Coleson Michael Chalko, born Sept. 27, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Muskegon. Coleson’s birth weight was 6 pounds, 15 ounces, and he was 19 1/2 inches long. His maternal grandparents are Scott and Julie Schmeling and the late Michael Bauman of Manistee. His paternal grandparents are Jay and Yvonne Chalko and Tim and Lisa Clark of Muskegon.

