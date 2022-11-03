Jordan and Jason Munford of Scottville announce the birth of a son, Cyprus Lee Munford, born Nov. 3, 2022, at Corewell Health Ludington Hospital.
Latest e-Edition
Ludington Daily News
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Mobile App
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Sister Bees to open store front in downtown Ludington
-
Animal shelter overcrowded, adoptions needed
-
Mason County Central to voters: 'Where were you? We need your input'
-
Hamlin Township Zoning Board of Appeals makes no decision on Stix's variance
-
Sheriff's office identifies Shelby woman killed in Tuesday crash
Trending Recipes
Poll
Have you finished getting the leaves out of your yard?
You voted: