Brandi and Russell Fulker of Free Soil announce the birth of a daughter, Eliza Sue Fulker, born Aug. 22, 2023, at Corewell Health Ludington Hospital.
Latest e-Edition
Ludington Daily News
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Mobile App
News in your Inbox!
What's Trending
-
Suds on the Shore proves to be great day for United Way
-
Manton man pleads no contest in case involving crash that killed two
-
LASD secondary complex student orientation to look different this year
-
Nominees for Chamber business awards, Future Five Announced
-
Wittlieff returns to MCE to coach Cardinals volleyball
Trending Recipes
Poll
What do you think should be done to improve the intersection of the U.S. 31 bypass and U.S. 10 near Scottville?
You voted: