Weather Alert

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * LOCATION...BEACHES FROM ST. JOSEPH TO MANISTEE. * HIGH WAVE ACTION AND STRONG CURRENTS WILL CREATE DANGEROUS SWIMMING CONDITIONS. * WAVES MAY WASH OVER PIERS AND COULD SWEEP PEOPLE INTO THE LAKE. * BEACHES WITH PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS CONDITIONS INCLUDE... SOUTH BEACH IN SOUTH HAVEN... GRAND HAVEN STATE PARK... PERE MARQUETTE PARK IN MUSKEGON. * OVERVIEW/POTENTIAL IMPACTS...WAVES 2 TO 4 FEET T REBUILDING TO 3 TO 6 FEET OVERNIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... LARGE WAVES AND DANGEROUS CURRENTS WILL MAKE FOR HAZARDOUS SWIMMING CONDITIONS. THE WAVES WILL TOP ANY PIERS MAKING THEM HAZARDOUS AS WELL. HIGH WAVE ACTION AND STRONG CURRENTS MAKE SWIMMING DIFFICULT AND CAN TIRE EVEN A STRONG SWIMMER QUICKLY. STRUCTURAL CURRENTS FORM ALONG PIERS WHERE LONGSHORE CURRENTS AND WAVE ACTION FLOW INTO THE STRUCTURE. STRUCTURAL CURRENTS CAN SWEEP YOU OUT INTO DEEPER WATER ALONG THE PIER STRUCTURE. A LONGSHORE CURRENT IS A LAKE CURRENT THAT MOVES PARALLEL TO SHORE. LONGSHORE CURRENTS CAN BE STRONG ENOUGH TO PREVENT SWIMMERS FROM BEING ABLE TO KEEP THEIR FEET ON THE BOTTOM... MAKING IT DIFFICULT TO RETURN TO SHORE. RIP CURRENTS ARE POWERFUL CHANNELS OF WATER FLOWING QUICKLY AWAY FROM SHORE...WHICH OCCUR MOST OFTEN AT LOW SPOTS OR BREAKS IN SANDBARS. RIP CURRENTS CAN SWEEP YOU INTO DEEPER WATER. &&