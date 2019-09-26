Weather Alert

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GRAND RAPIDS HAS ISSUED A BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING. * HIGH WAVE ACTION... STRONG CURRENTS AND DANGEROUS SWIMMING CONDITIONS EXPECTED. * STRONG STRUCTURAL CURRENTS EXPECTED. * STRONG LONGSHORE CURRENTS EXPECTED. * RIP CURRENTS POSSIBLE. * LOCATION...BEACHES FROM ST. JOSEPH TO MANISTEE. * BEACHES WITH PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS CONDITIONS INCLUDE... SOUTH BEACH IN SOUTH HAVEN... GRAND HAVEN STATE PARK... PERE MARQUETTE PARK IN MUSKEGON. * OVERVIEW/POTENTIAL IMPACTS...SOUTHERLY WINDS WILL INCREASE TO NEAR GALE FORCE ON FRIDAY. THIS WILL LEAD TO DANGEROUS CONDITIONS...ESPECIALLY ON OR NEAR PIERS. WAVES WILL BUILD TO OVER 4 FEET FOR MUCH OF THE AREA WITH POSSIBLE NEAR 9 FOOT VALUES CLOSER TO LITTLE AND BIG SABLE POINTS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... HIGH WAVE ACTION MAKES SWIMMING DIFFICULT AND CAN TIRE EVEN A STRONG SWIMMER QUICKLY. STRUCTURAL CURRENTS FORM ALONG PIERS WHERE LONGSHORE CURRENTS AND WAVE ACTION FLOW INTO THE STRUCTURE. STRUCTURAL CURRENTS CAN SWEEP YOU OUT INTO DEEPER WATER ALONG THE PIER STRUCTURE. A LONGSHORE CURRENT IS A LAKE CURRENT THAT MOVES PARALLEL TO SHORE. LONGSHORE CURRENTS CAN BE STRONG ENOUGH TO PREVENT SWIMMERS FROM BEING ABLE TO KEEP THEIR FEET ON THE BOTTOM... MAKING IT DIFFICULT TO RETURN TO SHORE. RIP CURRENTS ARE POWERFUL CHANNELS OF WATER FLOWING QUICKLY AWAY FROM SHORE...WHICH OCCUR MOST OFTEN AT LOW SPOTS OR BREAKS IN SANDBARS. RIP CURRENTS CAN SWEEP YOU INTO DEEPER WATER. &&