Alissa and David Bly of Ludington announce the birth of a son, Garrett Timothy Bly, Sept. 24, 2019 at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.
AH
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Ludington, MI
Right Now
- Humidity: 67%
- Feels Like: 60°
- Heat Index: 60°
- Wind: 8 mph
- Wind Chill: 60°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:37:36 AM
- Sunset: 07:36:24 PM
- Dew Point: 49°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. Thunder possible. High 66F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Weather Alert
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GRAND RAPIDS HAS ISSUED A BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING. * HIGH WAVE ACTION... STRONG CURRENTS AND DANGEROUS SWIMMING CONDITIONS EXPECTED. * STRONG STRUCTURAL CURRENTS EXPECTED. * STRONG LONGSHORE CURRENTS EXPECTED. * RIP CURRENTS POSSIBLE. * LOCATION...BEACHES FROM ST. JOSEPH TO MANISTEE. * BEACHES WITH PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS CONDITIONS INCLUDE... SOUTH BEACH IN SOUTH HAVEN... GRAND HAVEN STATE PARK... PERE MARQUETTE PARK IN MUSKEGON. * OVERVIEW/POTENTIAL IMPACTS...SOUTHERLY WINDS WILL INCREASE TO NEAR GALE FORCE ON FRIDAY. THIS WILL LEAD TO DANGEROUS CONDITIONS...ESPECIALLY ON OR NEAR PIERS. WAVES WILL BUILD TO OVER 4 FEET FOR MUCH OF THE AREA WITH POSSIBLE NEAR 9 FOOT VALUES CLOSER TO LITTLE AND BIG SABLE POINTS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... HIGH WAVE ACTION MAKES SWIMMING DIFFICULT AND CAN TIRE EVEN A STRONG SWIMMER QUICKLY. STRUCTURAL CURRENTS FORM ALONG PIERS WHERE LONGSHORE CURRENTS AND WAVE ACTION FLOW INTO THE STRUCTURE. STRUCTURAL CURRENTS CAN SWEEP YOU OUT INTO DEEPER WATER ALONG THE PIER STRUCTURE. A LONGSHORE CURRENT IS A LAKE CURRENT THAT MOVES PARALLEL TO SHORE. LONGSHORE CURRENTS CAN BE STRONG ENOUGH TO PREVENT SWIMMERS FROM BEING ABLE TO KEEP THEIR FEET ON THE BOTTOM... MAKING IT DIFFICULT TO RETURN TO SHORE. RIP CURRENTS ARE POWERFUL CHANNELS OF WATER FLOWING QUICKLY AWAY FROM SHORE...WHICH OCCUR MOST OFTEN AT LOW SPOTS OR BREAKS IN SANDBARS. RIP CURRENTS CAN SWEEP YOU INTO DEEPER WATER. &&
Next 12 Hours
Wind: S @ 10mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 11mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 71%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 11mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 11mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 61°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 13mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 14mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 62°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 12mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 12mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 71%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 61°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 13mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 61°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 13mph
Precip: 32% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 15mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 16mph
Precip: 38% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Find Your Next Vehicle
-
Sep 26
-
Sep 26
-
Sep 26
-
Sep 26
-
Sep 26
-
Sep 26
-
Sep 26
-
Sep 26
-
Sep 26
-
Sep 26
Enter our Western Michigan Fair "Favorite Fair Photo" contest and your photo could be selected for the cover of next year's Fair Premium Book + other great prizes!
News & More In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.