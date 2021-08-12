Madison Quick of Free Soil announces the birth of a daughter, Grace Helen Quick, born Aug. 12. 2021, at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Ortonville teen catches Great Lakes record Chinook salmon
-
Power crews, first responders continue to respond to area power outages
-
SS Badger employees built sculpture with propeller from 'beloved' car ferry
-
'That wasn’t camping': High winds batter Buttersville campers
-
Stakenas named 2021 Miss Mason County
Trending Recipes
Poll
What are you looking forward to the most from the fair?
You voted: