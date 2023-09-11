Nicholas and Kirsten Albrecht of Newman Lake, Washington, announce the birth of a son, Hudson Nicholas Albrecht on Sept. 6, 2023, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, Washington. Hudson weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces, and was 19 1/4 inches long. Grandparents are Cliff and Russelle Albrecht of Scottville and Dave and Carlene Sather of Spokane, Washington.
