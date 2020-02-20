Sarah and Kyle Gurzynski of Ludington announce the birth of a son, Hudson Robert Bernard Gurzynski, on Feb. 19, 2020 at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.
Hudson Robert Bernard Gurzynski
- Riley Kelley
-
- Updated
Riley Kelley
Daily News Staff Writer
