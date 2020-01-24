Today

Cloudy skies. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Tomorrow

Snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.